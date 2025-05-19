Jacob Elordi’s 'The Narrow Road Into the Deep North' headed for 2025 Emmys?

Jacob Elordi's superhit Australian series The Narrow Road Into the Deep North reportedly joined the race for the upcoming 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic drama series was submitted for the highly anticipated awards gala of the year.
The series, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on April 18th, is set to garner multiple categories at the Emmys show, including Best Limited or Anthology Series.
While Jacob will be receiving one of the biggest categories of the star-studded event, that is Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or a TV movie.
The series' director, Justin Kurzel, gained a nomination under the category of Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or A TV Movie.
On the other hand, the writer of the drama, Shaun Grant, who scribbled all five episodes of the series, has been nominated for Writing A Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.
As of now, neither Emmys' management nor The Narrow Road Into the Deep North's cast has announced their submission to the awards gala.
The Narrow Road Into the Deep North plot:
For those unaware, the story of the drama series revolves around the life chronicles of an Australian doctor, Dorrigo Evans, played by Jacob Elordi, before his deployment into World War II as an army surgeon.
During his time as a POW, he is sustained and haunted by memories of a brief affair with his uncle's wife.