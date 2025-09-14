Jessica Simpson recalls surprising call from ex-boyfriend Tony Romo

Jessica Simpson got candid about an unexpected interaction with her ex-boyfriend Tony Romo, whom she dated for two years from 2007-2009.
During the 2025 Women Who Rock Benefit Concert in Pittsburg, the I Wanna Love You Forever artist recalled that Romo called her mother about selling a $100,000 speedboat she had gifted him for his 28th birthday.
Jessica stated, “Tony told my mom, ‘I’m selling the boat. He’s like ‘Well, Jessica’s name is still on the title."
She continued, "So, then I get paperwork, and I have to sign over this boat for him to sell.’”
After the procedure was completed, the Irresistible artist joked, “He thanked me by sending plastic cups. I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m glad we didn’t work out.’”
Simpson’s comments came ahead of her return to the MTV VMAs red carpet,where she showed support to her sister Ashlee Simpson during the release of her Las Vegas residency.
The 45-year-old singer attended the launch alongside her family and confessed that she was emotional, stating, “I cried probably seven times. I know her lyrics better than my own.”
Earlier this year, Jessica announced that she has parted ways with her husband Eric Johnson, former NFL player.
For those unaware, the pair tied the knot in July 2014 after dating for four years and welcomed two children in 2012 and 2013. They share three children, Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6.
Romo, now from the Dallas Cowboys and he is currently working as a sports analyst and raises three sons with his wife, Candice Romo. Despite having a past, both have moved on in their lives and are enjoying their respective careers and families.