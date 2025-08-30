Home / Entertainment

Jessica Simpson's reunion with ex Eric Johnson fuels reconciliation buzz

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson initially announced their split in January this year

Jessica Simpson's reunion with ex Eric Johnson fuels reconciliation buzz 


Jessica Simpson has recently sparked reconciliation speculations after being spotted with her estranged husband, Eric Johnson.

The couple, who announced their split earlier this year, was photographed boarding a Southwest Airlines flight from Burbank, California, to Las Vegas without their kids.

TMZ shared a video clip showing the two having an intense conversation while going on board the flight together.

In the viral pictures and clips, Simpson was wearing a long sweater dress, which she paired with brown sandals.

To elevate her airport look, she carried a leather bag for her next destination to Sin City with her former life partner.

Meanwhile, Eric was wearing a casual t-shirt, blue jeans with white sneakers and a hat.

However, they did not reveal to the media persons their current relationship status.

This sighting of the former duo fueled reconciliation rumours between the two as they were seen for the first time after announcing their split in January this year.

Taking to Instagram, Simpson revealed, "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage."

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family," the I Wanna Love You Forever crooner added.

As of now, neither Jessica Simpson nor her husband, Eric Johnson, has commented on these ongoing reconciliation speculations. 

You Might Like:

Zoe Kravitz apologizes to Austin Butler after mocking his past role

Zoe Kravitz apologizes to Austin Butler after mocking his past role
Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler are currently promoting their new movie 'Caught Stealing'

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri tear up by 6-minute ovation for ‘After the Hunt’

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri tear up by 6-minute ovation for ‘After the Hunt’
Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield attend 'After the Hunt' premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Travis Kelce's ex drops cryptic note on his engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's ex drops cryptic note on his engagement to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their dreamy engagement on Instagram earlier this week

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry in New Zealand after ‘official petition’?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry in New Zealand after ‘official petition’?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday

From Taylor Swift to Cardi B: 5 most anticipated album coming your way

From Taylor Swift to Cardi B: 5 most anticipated album coming your way
Here’s a look at five most anticipated albums set to entertain music enthusiasts in the coming months

Sophie Turner hints at split from Peregrine Pearson again as she joins Raya

Sophie Turner hints at split from Peregrine Pearson again as she joins Raya
Joe Jonas' ex-wife first sparked split rumors with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson earlier this year

Kevin Costner reportedly dating popular wealthy tycoon's ex-wife

Kevin Costner reportedly dating popular wealthy tycoon's ex-wife
The 'Yellowstone' star was previously romantically linked with Ben Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez

Rihanna marks 20 years since debut with emotional note, R20 merch drop

Rihanna marks 20 years since debut with emotional note, R20 merch drop
The 20th anniversary merch includes a stunning apparel collection and a vinyl box set of all eight albums by Rihanna

Sabrina Carpenter 'so happy' for Taylor Swift, remains hush on collab

Sabrina Carpenter 'so happy' for Taylor Swift, remains hush on collab
The 'Espresso' singer talked about Taylor Swift's engagement and their upcoming collab in a recent interview

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance: Real or PR stunt?

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson romance: Real or PR stunt?
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson worked in 2025 comedy action 'The Naked Gun'

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Max begins new journey

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as son Max begins new journey
The 'Unstoppable' starlet shared a touching throwback video of her son, reflecting on how quickly her twins have grown

Kate Cassidy remembers Liam Payne with emotional post on his 32nd birthday

Kate Cassidy remembers Liam Payne with emotional post on his 32nd birthday
The One Direction alum’s girlfriend paid heartbreaking tribute to her late boyfriend