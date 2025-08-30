Jessica Simpson's reunion with ex Eric Johnson fuels reconciliation buzz 

Jessica Simpson has recently sparked reconciliation speculations after being spotted with her estranged husband, Eric Johnson.
The couple, who announced their split earlier this year, was photographed boarding a Southwest Airlines flight from Burbank, California, to Las Vegas without their kids.
TMZ shared a video clip showing the two having an intense conversation while going on board the flight together.
In the viral pictures and clips, Simpson was wearing a long sweater dress, which she paired with brown sandals.
To elevate her airport look, she carried a leather bag for her next destination to Sin City with her former life partner.
Meanwhile, Eric was wearing a casual t-shirt, blue jeans with white sneakers and a hat.
However, they did not reveal to the media persons their current relationship status.
This sighting of the former duo fueled reconciliation rumours between the two as they were seen for the first time after announcing their split in January this year.
Taking to Instagram, Simpson revealed, "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage."
"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family," the I Wanna Love You Forever crooner added.
As of now, neither Jessica Simpson nor her husband, Eric Johnson, has commented on these ongoing reconciliation speculations.