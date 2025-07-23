Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'

Jessica Simpson seemingly speaks about her ex husband Eric Johnson in her new song, “Fade.”
The 45-year-old singer released the track on Tuesday, in which she reflected on sorrow from her recent heartbreak.
In her recently released song, the I Wanna Love You Forever artist hinted at 'empty promises' her husband made before their relationship ended.
She sang, “You can always say you love me / That doesn’t mean that I feel loved / There’s a green light in the distance / And all your words become too much.”
“You can just wait on me / I won’t be around / Watching you fade on me / Your words mean nothing now.”
In the chorus, Simpson shared an update regarding her love life following her breakup with her husband.
Later, Simpson reflected on how much she will be hurt by all the broken promises her ex made.
Fade was composed by Simpson, Trent Dabbs and Teresa LaBarbera.
The artist announced in a press release on Tuesday, 'This song came straight from my heart,' as reported by Us Weekly.
She added, “I had just lived through this heavy, emotional moment, but there was no way I was gonna cancel my songwriting session. I walked into the studio with tears still on my cheeks, and what came out was a prayer. ‘Fade’ is about watching someone you love slip away in real time, while trying to hold on to something that’s already gone.”
While Simpson didn’t revealed who was her inspiration behind “Fade,” she and husband Eric Johnson parted their ways after 10 years of marriage earlier this year.