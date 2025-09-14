Xbox game pass October 2025 games: Check out list of confirmed titles

October 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, offering a range of exhilarating titles to all the gaming enthusiasts.
Nearly six titles are already set for release. Among them are three Xbox Game Studios titles, including Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2 and Double Fine’s Keeper.
Xbox game pass October 2025 games
Ball x Pit (October 15):
A brick-breaking, ball-fusing survival roguelite, where players will navigate multiple challenges and obstacles, combat enemies, gather resources, and expand their base while recruiting unique heroes.
Keeper (October 17):
From Double Fine and Lee Petty, this story will follow a forgotten lighthouse and a seabird on a heartwarming journey into mysterious and creepy landscapes.
Ninja Gaiden 4 (October 21):
The classic ninja action series is set to make a thrilling return with its intense gameplay, intriguing combat and a perfect blend of legacy gameplay and progressive innovation.
Bounty Star (October 23):
A 3D action game combining mech combat, base building, and farming. You will play as Clem, an ex-soldier seeking redemption in a post-apocalyptic American Southwest.
Moonlighter 2 (PC) (October 23):
If you are looking to play daring, action-paced, and crafty merchant games, then it will be a perfect game for you, as it will allow players to explore vibrant worlds, battle enemies, navigate obstacles, and grow their shop in a community of fellow castaways.
The Outer Worlds 2 (October 29):
Embark on a space-faring adventure to lift a veil off of the source of devastating feuds threatening humanity. Your decisions will reshape the galaxy’s future.
It is pertinent to mention that more exciting announcements are likely to be made soon, but the above-mentioned games already promise a month full of excitement for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.