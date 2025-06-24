Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows

In a significant update to its Xbox PC app, Microsoft has launched a gaming library that allows users to access games from different platforms, including Battle.net and Steam, bringing all your PC titles into one space.
Currently available for Xbox Insiders to view and launch games from different shopfronts within the Xbox app, offering an exhilarating gaming experience.
According to the Xbox Product Manager Manisha Oza, "It will be easier than ever to get back into your games when a player installs a game from a supported PC shopfront because it will appear automatically in 'My library' within the Xbox PC app and the 'Most recent' list of titles in the sidebar."
Furthermore, the American tech giant aims to add more PC shopfronts to its support soon.
Users can join the PC gaming preview and install the Xbox Insider Hub on their computers to enjoy this feature.
It also allows users to personalise their library by hiding specific PC shopfronts in the Library & Extensions section of the Xbox app settings.
The reason behind its launch is the company’s aim to develop the Xbox app for Windows, the leading PC gaming destination.
Microsoft’s unified gaming library would enhance your PC gaming experience by bringing several games across the platforms in one place.