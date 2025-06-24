Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows

Users can join the PC gaming preview and install the Xbox Insider Hub on their computers to enjoy this feature

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows
Microsoft incorporates Steam Games into Xbox App for Windows

In a significant update to its Xbox PC app, Microsoft has launched a gaming library that allows users to access games from different platforms, including Battle.net and Steam, bringing all your PC titles into one space.

Currently available for Xbox Insiders to view and launch games from different shopfronts within the Xbox app, offering an exhilarating gaming experience.

According to the Xbox Product Manager Manisha Oza, "It will be easier than ever to get back into your games when a player installs a game from a supported PC shopfront because it will appear automatically in 'My library' within the Xbox PC app and the 'Most recent' list of titles in the sidebar."

Furthermore, the American tech giant aims to add more PC shopfronts to its support soon.

Users can join the PC gaming preview and install the Xbox Insider Hub on their computers to enjoy this feature.

It also allows users to personalise their library by hiding specific PC shopfronts in the Library & Extensions section of the Xbox app settings.

The reason behind its launch is the company’s aim to develop the Xbox app for Windows, the leading PC gaming destination.

Microsoft’s unified gaming library would enhance your PC gaming experience by bringing several games across the platforms in one place.

Read more : Sci-Tech
WhatsApp experiments latest AI writer to craft the perfect message
WhatsApp experiments latest AI writer to craft the perfect message
Meta’s new Writing Help feature utilises 'Private Processing,; meaning that AI edits occur directly on your phone
Lenovo's new Chromebook launches with advanced AI features
Lenovo's new Chromebook launches with advanced AI features
Google unveiled two more Gemini features, including a state-of-the-art grouping automotive tool and image editing tool into Chromebook Plus laptops
Tesla’s robotaxi launches in Austin, Texas
Tesla’s robotaxi launches in Austin, Texas
Despite being promoted as “driverless,” a Tesla employee sits in the front passenger seat to supervise safety
AI poses threat to leading intellectuals, says OpenAI CEO
AI poses threat to leading intellectuals, says OpenAI CEO
Industry leaders such as Amazon and others admit they will start downsizing white-collar roles due to AI automation
Amazon's easy return policy opens doors to new problems
Amazon's easy return policy opens doors to new problems
Amazon's lenient return policy for packages give rise to fraudulent activities and pollution waste
Tesla set to launch highly anticipated robotaxi service
Tesla set to launch highly anticipated robotaxi service
Elon Musk's company is set to begin the testing stage of long awaited robotaxi service in Texas
Soft robots that imitate human touch developed by scientists
Soft robots that imitate human touch developed by scientists
Scientists unveiled the new soft robots that can mimic human touch earlier this week
Meta held talks to acquire Perplexity before the massive Scale AI deal
Meta held talks to acquire Perplexity before the massive Scale AI deal
In April, Meta also tried to purchase Safe Superintelligence, which was reportedly valued at $32 billion in a fundraising round
Snap purchases Saturn, a social calendar app for high school students
Snap purchases Saturn, a social calendar app for high school students
The entire Saturn team is joining Snap as part of the acquisition
16 billion passwords leaked in massive data breach: Are you also affected?
16 billion passwords leaked in massive data breach: Are you also affected?
More than 16 billion login credentials for Google, Facebook, Apple and other platforms have been reportedly leaked
Microsoft feature accidentally starts blocking Google Chrome on Windows
Microsoft feature accidentally starts blocking Google Chrome on Windows
This bug appears to be affecting mainly Windows 11 devices but Windows 10 or macOS may be affected too
Foxconn, Nvidia to launch humanoid robots by 2026: Report
Foxconn, Nvidia to launch humanoid robots by 2026: Report
Foxconn will display two robot models at its annual tech event this November