Canelo Alvarez speaks out for first time after historic loss to Crawford

Canelo Alvarez opened up about the historic loss to Terence Crawford in Las Vegas.
According to Newsweek, Alvarez finally broke silence with a heartfelt social media post after losing the highly anticipated fight against Crawford at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Crawford, who got dominant form in the mid-round, secured a unanimous decision with scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 to win to become undisputed super middleweight champion.
Following the setback, the Mexican professional boxer, in his first public comments on X, expressed gratitude for his team and accepted his defeat with courage.
The 35-year-old in the post, originally in Spanish, wrote, “I am very proud of everything I've achieved so far; you always want to win, but I accept this defeat with humility and learning. I am very grateful to my team for all the sacrifices we have made together over the years.”
“I already won because I have my family with me and millions of fans who have never stopped supporting me. ¡Viva México, Cabrones!” he added.
It is worth noting that the defeat was Alvarez's first defeat at super middleweight and just his third career defeat, following setbacks against Floyd Mayweather Jr and Dmitry Bivol.
Meanwhile, Crawford has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first male boxer to simultaneously hold unified titles in three different weight divisions.