Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua $40 million super fight 'can absolutely happen'

Talks between Jake Paul’s team and Anthony Joshua are seemingly trending in the right direction for a potential super fight in the boxing ring.
According to BE, following Jake Paul‘s successful return to the boxing ring against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr this past June, ‘The Problem Child’ turned his attention to several current champions in the sport.
After scoring the unanimous decision victory, much to the dismay of the booing fans, Paul went on to call out current champions, Badou Jack, Zurdo Ramirez, Gervonta Davis and others, as fans slammed his audacity.
However, Paul also called out former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, and that is now seemingly the most likely next fight for the 28-year-old.
After Paul declared the possibility of fighting Joshua, he was begged to stop by fans who fear for his health against the knockout machine.
Despite that, he has been surprisingly backed by former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who has claimed a fight between Paul and Joshua would be close.
The possibility of the fight became real when Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn broke his silence on the fight, surprisingly revealing that he is open to it happening, despite his historically bad relationship with Paul.
And with that, talks have seemingly continued between the two teams, and Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian has provided positive updates.