Paul Mescal expresses desire to 'begin family' amid Gracie Abrams romance

Paul Mescal has recently revealed his desire to start a family as he shares rare insight into his relationship with girlfriend Gracie Abrams.
The Gladiator II star spoke to Rolling Stone and shared his future family plans, hinting at how serious he’s with Gracie, who he’s been dating for over a year.
Paul confessed that he “would love to have a family” someday.
“I'm not like, I want them tomorrow, but I would love to have kids,” said the Normal People actor as he did a sizzling cover shoot for the outlet.
Elsewhere in the interview, Paul opened up that he wanted to keep his personal life private when asked about his relationship with Gracie.
“I don't know how to answer that,” continued the 29-year-old.
The Aftersun actor believed that everything to do with Gracie is “deeply precious” to him.
“I want to protect those things fundamentally,” added Paul.
Meanwhile, the comments about their relationship came nearly four months after Gracie and Irish actor made their first red carpet appearance at the History of Sound premiere in June 2025.