Gracie Abrams posts first cozy photo with Paul Mescal on her Instagram

Gracie Abrams leaves her fans swooning as she shared her first unseen photo alongside her boyfriend, Paul Mescal.
A day after going Instagram official with her current love interest, the That's So True crooner dropped another glimpse of her recent trip to Glastonbury.
On Wednesday, July 2nd, Abrams took to her Instagram handle to release the first romantic photo alongside Mescal, leaving fans in awe.
The Grammy-nominated musician began her series of images with exciting footage of herself dancing alongside her close pal and the Gladiator II star during a live show of singer Olivia Rodrigo.
However, the detail which grabbed the attention of the fans was the sixth slide, in which the couple appeared to be lying on the ground while posing for a cosy selfie.
In the viral frame, Abrams was wearing a pink top, which she paired with a blue headscarf, while Mescal was shirtless.
She also included a few sneak peeks into her headline-grabbing performance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.
Fans reaction over the 'Hard Launch' of the couple's whirlwind romance:
Soon after her post, many fans rushed to the comments sections to express their heartfelt excitement over their snaps.
"HARD LAUNCH," one fan wrote.
Another penned, "YOU AND PAUL HELLLLOOOOOOO???"
"Paul McCartney jamming to that’s so true. Yes, king goes off," a third user added.
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal relationship timeline:
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal, who began dating in 2024, recently confirmed their romance on Instagram after the singer posted a video clip of them enjoying Olivia Rodrigo's performance at Glastonbury.