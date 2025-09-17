Adrien Broner kicked from Cam'ron's show for disrespecting co-hosts

Boxing sensation Adrien Broner was dismissed from the rapper's popular program due to his persistent flirtatious remarks about one of Cam'ron's co-hosts.
According to Billboard, it was an early round knockout for Adrien Broner when Cam’ron removed the boxer from an episode of It Is What It Is on Tuesday, September 16, after AB repeatedly disrespected co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.
After Broner made a number of offensive remarks about Wilson, Cam'ron suddenly terminated his interview with the boxer on It's What It Is. Videos of the incident have been making the rounds on social media.
Shortly after taking his seat, Broner started making embarrassing comments to Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson during his appearance on "It Is What It Is"...
He raved about her appearance nonstop and once said, “I love you.”
Wilson's boyfriend was present, so Cam'ron told Broner to calm down, but Broner persisted.
He went on to say, “You're amazing… I did not know you looked that good in person.”
Broner's presence was then cut short by Cam'ron, who said, “We going to have to ask you to go, my n****.”
After Cam'ron compensated Broner for his time, the boxer left the studio, and the show went on.