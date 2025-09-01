Joe Bugner, legendary heavyweight boxer dies at 75

Joe Bugner, a former heavyweight boxer has passed away at the age of 75.
Bugner fought legendary boxer Muhammad Ali twice, losing both times and also faced many other top heavyweights of his time.
He achieved major success by winning the British and Commonwealth tittles twice and the European title three times including Earnie Shavers, Henry Cooper and Frank Bruno.
Bugner's death was confirmed by the British Boxing Board of Control in a statement, noting, "It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner has passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia."
"The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family," it added.
During the 1970s, Bugner was widely regarded as one of the ten leading heavyweight boxers in the world.
He is best known for his strong boxing skill, strength and endurance as well as for his courage in competing against the era's top fighters.
By the time Bugner retired from professional boxing, he had fought 83 matches in total, winning 69 of them including 41 knockouts, losing 13 and 1 draw.
Beyond his boxing career, Bugner took part in acting by appearing in movies such as the 1994 action film Street Fighter, worked as a boxing consultant for the film Cinderella Man and also took part in the reality TV show I'm a Celebrity in 2009.