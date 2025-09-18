Starbucks faces lawsuits from employees over new dress code

Starbucks has been hit with legal action from staff in multiple states over claims that a dress code change left them unfairly out of pocket.
The company's employees, with union support have launched class-action lawsuits in Illinois and Colorado, claiming the company broke the law with its dress code changes.
While, in California, instead of filing immediately, they first submitted complaints to the states's Labour and Workforce Development Agency.
As per multiple reports, if that agency chooses not to take action against Starbucks, the workers plan to move forward with their own class-action lawsuit there.
Meanwhile, Starbucks explained that the dress code change was meant to improve consistency for customers and provide employees with clearer rules.
The company also noted that it give each worker two free shirts to help them adapt to the change.
Starbucks now requires its employees to follow specific rules for clothing including plain black shirts under their green aprons, specific types and colours of pants or dresses, waterproof shoes in neutral tones and simple socks.
Starbucks’ updated dress code bans things like face tattoos, multiple facial piercings, tongue piercings and heavy theatrical makeup.
Unlike before, the new policy is stricter and employees who don't follow these rules are not permitted to start their shifts.