Starbucks baristas in US strike to protest new dress code

Starbucks employees are voicing their opinion on the new colourless dress code.
On Thursday, May 15, more than 2,000 Starbucks baristas at 120 US stores protested against the new dress code.
According to Starbucks Workers United – a union representing the franchise's US employees – the strike has been observed since Sunday.
About Starbucks new dress code
Starbucks has limited baristas option on what they can wear under their signature green aprons.
The new policy requires employees at US and Canada stores to wear a solid black shirt and for bottoms they can choose between khaki, black, or blue denim.
Prior to the revised attire guideline, baristas were allowed to wear a broader range of dark colours and patterned shirt.
Aim of the new dress code for Starbucks baristas
The coffee-giant shared that the new rule's aim is to make the green aprons more prominent, creating a sense of familiarity for customers.
However the union representing 570 of 10,000 Starbucks company-owned US stores noted that any change in dress code should have been discussed with employees representatives instead of just imposing the policy.
Paige Summers, a Starbucks shift supervisor from Hanover Maryland criticised the new rules, sharing, "Starbucks has lost its way."
Expressing her frustration, she noted that the company is focused on wrong things, and they should pay attention on making employees and customers experience more satisfactory.