Dua Lipa marks fiancé Callum Turner's big day after attending Berlin Festival 

A day after the world celebrated Valentine's Day, Dua Lipa has other special plans for her fiancé, Callum Turner!
Soon after the couple took over the 2026 Berlin Film Festival, the Levitating crooner turned to her Instagram to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to her "always and forever" partner.
On February 15, Dua melted the hearts of her fans as she released a few intimate photos featuring herself and Callum.
"Happy Birthday to my always and forever," the Albanian-American singer and songwriter scribbled the sweet birthday wish for the popular actor.
The touching birthday homage also included some of the cozy moments between the two, who secretly got engaged in Christmas 2024.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who have recently made headlines due to a paparazzi mishap in Italy, are currently touring Berlin, where they made a high-profile joint appearance at the 76th International Film Festival.
This event marked their first official appearance as a couple at the Valentine's Day event.
During the event, the 35-year-old British actor also addressed his possible casting as a lead character in James Bond's franchise, noting, "I'm not going to comment on it."
This remark created buzz among fans as neither he shut down the rumours nor did he confirm his presence in the new film.
It is worth mentioning that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been romantically connected since January 2024.