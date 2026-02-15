News
  • By Web Desk
Uncategorized

Dua Lipa marks fiancé Callum Turner's big day after attending Berlin Festival

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa recently grabbed headlines after a heated paparazzi encounter in Italy

  • By Web Desk
Dua Lipa marks fiancé Callum Turners big day after attending Berlin Festival
Dua Lipa marks fiancé Callum Turner's big day after attending Berlin Festival 

A day after the world celebrated Valentine's Day, Dua Lipa has other special plans for her fiancé, Callum Turner!

Soon after the couple took over the 2026 Berlin Film Festival, the Levitating crooner turned to her Instagram to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to her "always and forever" partner.

On February 15, Dua melted the hearts of her fans as she released a few intimate photos featuring herself and Callum.

"Happy Birthday to my always and forever," the Albanian-American singer and songwriter scribbled the sweet birthday wish for the popular actor.

The touching birthday homage also included some of the cozy moments between the two, who secretly got engaged in Christmas 2024.  

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who have recently made headlines due to a paparazzi mishap in Italy, are currently touring Berlin, where they made a high-profile joint appearance at the 76th International Film Festival.

This event marked their first official appearance as a couple at the Valentine's Day event.

During the event, the 35-year-old British actor also addressed his possible casting as a lead character in James Bond's franchise, noting, "I'm not going to comment on it."

This remark created buzz among fans as neither he shut down the rumours nor did he confirm his presence in the new film. 

It is worth mentioning that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been romantically connected since January 2024.  

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Dubai to add another badge to his achievement
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Brooke Hogan’s husband reshares tribute to Hulk Hogan after his death
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court

Popular News

Is Penny Lancaster planning to leave UK? Details inside

Is Penny Lancaster planning to leave UK? Details inside
41 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours

Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours
an hour ago
Arne Slot heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after recent controversy

Arne Slot heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after recent controversy
2 hours ago