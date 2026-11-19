Health officials in Pennsylvania have confirmed the state’s eighth measles-related death this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the latest victim was an unvaccinated resident of Clinton County who recently tested positive for the virus. Authorities withheld further personal details, such as the patient’s age, to protect the family’s privacy.
Outbreak spreads across dozens of counties
Pennsylvania currently leads the nation in measles infections during a widespread 2026 outbreak. State health data shows 1,589 confirmed cases across 46 counties, resulting in 315 hospitalizations.
Lancaster County remains the hardest-hit area with 545 cases, followed by Mifflin and Jefferson counties. Health officials note that fewer than 1% of those infected were fully vaccinated, underscoring the heightened danger for unprotected individuals.
National setback in disease control
The fatality was announced just one day after the Pan American Health Organization officially revoked the United States’ measles elimination status.
Because the highly contagious virus has spread continuously across the country for over a year, public health experts warn that measles is once again circulating locally. Nationwide, more than 5,400 cases have been recorded in 2026.
Vaccination remains key defense
Doctors emphasize that roughly one in five people who catch measles require hospital care. Young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risks.
Health officials continue to urge residents to get two doses of the MMR vaccine, which remains the most effective way to prevent severe illness and stop the virus from spreading.