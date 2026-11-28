A new study has revealed a link between egg consumption and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
According to Fox5, the research from California’s Loma Linda University, published in the Journal of Nutrition, aimed to analyze the relationship between the neurological condition and dietary habits.
The study noted that eggs are known to be a "source of key nutrients that support brain health," which led to this investigation.
The researchers analyzed data from nearly 40,000 U.S. adults over 65 years old, from a large study linked to Medicare records, to identify Alzheimer’s diagnoses.
After 15 years, 2,858 people had developed Alzheimer’s. The participants’ diet and lifestyle were assessed via questionnaire.
Egg consumption was characterized by how often people ate them, on a scale from never to more than five times per week.
Egg intake was divided into two types: "visible" eggs, like boiled, scrambled or fried eggs eaten on their own, and "hidden" eggs, which are used as ingredients in foods like baked goods and packaged products.
People who ate eggs one to three times per month, or once a week, had a 17% lower risk of Alzheimer’s, the researchers found. Those who ate eggs five or more times per week had a 27% lower risk.
The researchers concluded, "In this health-conscious population, moderate egg consumption was associated with a significantly lower risk of Alzheimer's disease. These findings suggest a potential neuroprotective benefit of nutrients found in eggs when consumed as part of a balanced diet."
Those who consumed no eggs had a higher risk of Alzheimer’s compared to those who ate about 10 grams of eggs per day, based on a separate model in the study.