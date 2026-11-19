Masimo has secured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its smartSedLine brain function monitoring system, marking the Danaher company’s seventh US clearance in 2026.
According to Medical Design, Masimo is designed to assess changes in patient anaesthesia responses more rapidly and consistently, the technology aims to assist clinicians in delivering tailored perioperative care.
Interpreting raw electroencephalography (EEG) signals often presents clinical challenges and can require specialised training. To facilitate clinical evaluation, the system utilises Density Spectral Array (DSA) features and computes a Patient State Index (PSi) metric by analysing EEG power and patterns across multiple processing engines.
This converts complex signal data into more accessible readings, supplying stable cerebral activity measurements during induction and low-power EEG states.
Masimo’s CMO, Dr Basil Matta, said: “Every patient responds differently to anesthesia, and understanding those individual responses is critical to optimising depth of sedation and informing care.
“By providing clinicians with more responsive and stable information about brain activity, smartSedLine’s faster PSi response allows clinicians to optimise anaesthesia from induction throughout the intraoperative period.
“This earlier insight into a patient’s sedation state makes it easier to provide individualised patient care, which may improve haemodynamic stability in high-risk patients and those with vulnerable brains. This is truly a novel approach to care.”
The system incorporates an updated smartSedLine PSi algorithm engineered to accelerate induction responses and maintain stability during faint EEG signals, intended to support vulnerable cohorts such as elderly and high-risk surgical patients.
Masimo provides the technology via a new smartSedLine EEG sensor alongside a new smartSedLine module. Designed for plug-and-play integration, the hardware pairs with compatible systems such as the Masimo Root monitor, enabling smartSedLine and O3 Regional Oximetry to operate alongside one another during perioperative procedures.