’ ملالہ اور ان جیسی لڑکیوں کی ضرورت ہے‘

Currently Reading – We Are Displaced The stories in this book, of @Malala and all the other incredible girls are moving and inspiring in equal measure. They will inspire so many others to dream, reach higher and believe in themselves. Malala - I wish you more strength, more power, to keep changing the world one day at a time. The world needs you and more like you. Proceeds from every book sold will benefit the girls in the book and @MalalaFund’s work for girls’ education. Do your bit - mala.la/2scEv3w