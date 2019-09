پاکستانی کوہ پیماؤں کا منفرد عالمی ریکارڈ

View this post on Instagram

Around a month ago I achieved the World Record of Traversing through 3 Highest Mountain Ranges of the World covering 665 kilometers in 23 days. I haven't been active on Instagram so could not post here on time. Better late than never. It is here now.. :) Actual announcement post made on 17th July: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2393013760744300&id=100001070986503 All praises be to ALLAH and Him only. Pakistan Zindabad!