’پاکستانی ٹرین میں سفر کرنا جنون تھا ‘

Travelling on a pakistan’s train was one of my biggest obsessions!! there is something old-school and charming about it and i finally did it !! So incase you are feeling low. Just get an ac sleeper for urself, eat , relax, read books, listen to ur favourite music, feel your country, enjoy ur time and come back after a day x Trust me, it was one of the best experiences of my life!! #pakistanrailways #myobsession #leavethestressbehind