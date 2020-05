کومل رضوی نے اپنا یوٹیوب چینل لانچ کردیا

View this post on Instagram

Hello my lovelies! Just launched a Brand new Youtube Channel called Komals Kitchen and the VERY FIRST episode is out NOW! If you want to know how to make Chicken Qorma (Shadiyon waala fantastic Mazaa) OR how to make Restaurant style Sheermal at HOME! OR if you're just curious to see whether I can really cook or not (Lol) then please do watch it! And do not forget to Subscribe! Mondays and Thursdays! Lots of love Komal ️ #komalskitchen #komalrizviofficial #episodeone #outnow #youtube #newchannel