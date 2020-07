عثمان مختار کی فلم نے امریکا میں بہترین فلم کا ایوارڈ جیت لیا

View this post on Instagram

I do not have words to explain my happiness with you. This is all because of the hard work and dedication of everyone attached to the film, the entire team. This is our first win so I am going to be very emotional. Since as long as I can remember I’ve wanted to be a film maker. Starting from those vhs cameras to right now. Winning this makes me feel that all the hard ships that I went through, meant something. Thank you all for your support and I cannot wait to share the film with you all. With your prayers, there will be more to come. A very special high five to my co star @rubyachaudhry who is the heartbeat of this film. #bench #southshorefilmfestival #filmfestivalwinner #bestshortfilm