زندگی کو جیا جائے تو ہر دن پلک جھپکتے گزرنے کے مترادف ہے: مایا علی

Life is too brief and if lived fully, every passing day feels like a blink of an eye. There is so much to thank ALLAH more than ever before. So thankful for all those days when I thought it was difficult to rise again and there came this divine power backing me up to push my boundaries and make every impossible possible. May we all be able to see the beauty around us and lift each other no matter what times come. Ya ALLAH Tera shukar