Céline Dion expresses feelings about her Grammy 2024 appearance

Céline Dion, who presented the Best Album of The Year Grammy award to Taylor Swift for Midnights reflected on the moment.
During her latest cover story interview with Vogue France, Dion expressed her thoughts about receiving the standing ovation during her appearance at the Academy Awards 2024, where she presented the honour to the Midnights hit maker.
"It was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time, a big honor,” said Céline Dion of her experience.
The 56-year-old icon reflected on her first public appearance since being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, noting, “That magic. That excitement. To see the fans, to see the crowd. To see show business again. It took a lot, a lot out of me.”
She continued. “But my son, René-Charles — R.C. — came and gave me his support.”
Dion also recalled her feelings while presenting the Album of the Year award to Swift, which she also received back in 1997 for her album Falling into You.
The My Heart Will Go On singer said it was “an honor, because [Swift] is having the time of her life and I'm the one who's presenting it to her.”
She went on to express, “But it's always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation.”