  • April 23, 2024
Are clinical trials for children in UK safe? Find out
Infected blood inquiry reveal using children as 'guinea pigs' in clinical trials

Documents revealed the disturbing truth of using infected blood products on children in the 1970s and 80s.

Documents seen by BBC News showed the true scale of the number of medical trials in which contaminated blood products were used on adolescents.

The documents that uncovered the secret world of unsafe clinical testing involving children in the UK showed that the clinical trials involved children with blood clotting disorder.

In addition to that, these trials were done without the consent of their families.

These medical experiments continued for more than 15 years, involving hundreds, and infected most with hepatitis C and HIV.

Moreover, the majority of the children enrolled are now dead.

One of the surviving patients, Luke O’Shea Phillips, told BBC, “I was a guinea pig in clinical trials that could have killed me.”

42-year-old Luke added, “There is no other way to explain it. My treatment was changed so I could be enrolled in clinical trials. This change in medication gave me a fatal disease, hepatitis C, yet my mother was never even told."

Meanwhile, Emma Cave, Professor of Healthcare Law at Durham University, also mentioned, “A patient should always be given the best possible treatment, and they should always have given informed consent - if those two factors haven't been achieved, then a trial would be seen as very problematic.”

