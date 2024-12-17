From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': Rachel Noll James' stellar career

Rachel Noll James has made her name in Hollywood by working for Inheritance, Ingress, The Storyteller and Don't Pass Me By.
She is a rising filmmaker, actress, and screenwriter, who grew up in New Mexico.
Rachel has won Best Feature Writer at the LA Femme Festival for Don't Pass Me By and the Silver Prize in the PAGE Screenwriting Awards for The Storyteller.
Rachel Noll James's impact on independent filmmaking:
Rachel Noll James wrote, produced and starred in her first film in 2013, Don't Pass Me By. Her movie was released globally in 2014, and it also made her won Best Feature Writer at the LA Femme Festival for the script.
The 39-year old filmmaker made her short film directorial debut with the Half Light in the same year.
Rachel Noll James's feminist themes in Film:
Rachel Noll James has shown women empowerment in her female centered films.
In 2023, she directed a movie titled, Ingress, which follows the tale of a woman who can move between parallel realities and overcame past trauma to travel the multiverse.
From 'Don't Pass Me By' to 'Inheritance': The evolution of Rachel Noll James's filmmaking career
Rachel Noll James's filmmaking career is very vibrant with many award winning movies under her name.
Her feature movie Ingress earned upward of 10 nominations in international film festivals.
Between her first directorial film, Don't Pass Me By to her 2024 hit thriller movie Inheritance, Rachel has worked on blockbusters including Heroes, The Caroling Epidemic, Follow the River, Malibu Road and There are no Saints.