Shark attack leaves surfer with deep wounds off Canary Islands

A surfer was badly injured after he was attacked by a shark off the Canary Islands.
The man was using a hydrofoil board about two miles west of Fuerteventura on Sunday when the incident occurred in open waters. The Los Molinos area is known for occasional shark sightings.
After attacking his board, the shark sunk his teeth into the surfer’s leg, leaving behind two bloody wounds above the knee, local media reported. He managed to scramble back to the shore for safety and was later treated by emergency services.
Spanish TV channel Antena 3 described the wounds as “deep”.
While several shark species, including hammerheads and angel sharks, are known to swim in the area, they do not typically attack humans.
Authorities have warned beachgoers to proceed with caution when venturing far from the shore, local media said.
The shark attack is the latest in a series of similar incidents as holidaymakers head to the seaside. Earlier this week, a savage fish attacked an 85-year-old Italian woman while swimming in Majorca’s Palma beach.