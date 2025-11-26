World

Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding

'Once in 300 years' rain has caused damage in nine Thailand provinces and eight states in neighbouring Malaysia

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding
Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding

Almost nine Thai provinces have been struck by record floods, which have killed at least 33 people and prompted authorities to send military ships and helicopters to support relief efforts and evacuate critically ill patients.

As reported by the BBC, the city of Hat Yai, a business hub bordering Malaysia, recorded its heaviest rainfall in 300 years, 335 mm in a single day.

Scenes from the states show vehicles and houses submerged in rainwater, as residents await rescue on their rooftops.

Relentless rains have also ravaged neighbouring countries. In Vietnam, the death toll has risen to 98 in a week, while in Malaysia, more than 19,000 people have been forced from their homes.

In Indonesia, floods and landslides this week have claimed at least 19 lives.

More than 2 million people in Thailand have been affected by the floods, but just 13,000 have been moved to shelters.

The vast majority are cut off and unable to get help, according to Reuters news agency.

About 20 helicopters and 200 boats drafted into the Hat Yai rescue effort have had difficulty reaching stranded people, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat told reporters.

The Thai military, which has been put in charge of tackling the crisis, said it is preparing to dispatch an aircraft carrier and a flotilla of 14 boats loaded with relief supplies, along with field kitchens that are said to be able to deliver 3,000 meals a day.

Medical teams on board the aircraft carrier will convert it into a "floating hospital" if required, the navy said.

Boats, high-clearance trucks, and jet skis have also been deployed to evacuate residents, said the governor of Songkhla province, where Hat Yai is located.

In Malaysia, more than 19,000 people have been evacuated to safety, with 126 evacuation centres set up in the northern border areas.

For the unversed, heavy seasonal rain is a common sight around this time of year in Southeast Asia, but this year has seen exceptionally high levels of flooding in the region.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kash Patel gets Trump backing amid reports of possible ouster

Kash Patel gets Trump backing amid reports of possible ouster
White House breaks silence after reports of Trump considering removal of FBI director

Hong Kong fire leaves four dead as massive blaze engulfs residential buildings

Hong Kong fire leaves four dead as massive blaze engulfs residential buildings
At least four dead, and several others are reportedly trapped inside high-rise residential blocks in Tao Po district

Aussie teens fight back against social media ban, heads to high court

Aussie teens fight back against social media ban, heads to high court
Australia's under-16 social media ban faces constitutional challenge after teenagers’ legal plea

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro begins 27-year prison term for failed coup plot

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro begins 27-year prison term for failed coup plot
Former President Jair Bolsonaro sentenced for coup Attempt after losing 2022 election bid

Tulsa Race Massacre’s oldest survivor, Viola Ford Fletcher passes away at 111

Tulsa Race Massacre’s oldest survivor, Viola Ford Fletcher passes away at 111
Viola Ford Fletcher was 7 years old at the time of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the US

Bangkok woman wakes up in coffin after being declared dead

Bangkok woman wakes up in coffin after being declared dead
A woman in Bangkok was thought to have died after she appeared to stop breathing two days earlier

UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time

UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time
Milkshakes and lattes will be hit with a sugar tax for the first time in a bid to tackle obesity

Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project

Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project
Heathrow Airport plans to fund the third runway entirely with private money

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93
Sir Terence English carried out the first successful heart transplant in the UK

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze
About 150 firefighters are tackling a fire which has broken out at a warehouse in west London

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'
US President Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation for state visit to China in April 2026

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension
Australia’s Senate suspends Pauline Hanson over her ‘disrespectful’ burqa stunt in parliament