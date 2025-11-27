Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach

A woman has been killed, while a man was left seriously injured in a rare double attack on an Australian beach.
According to Sky News, emergency services at Crowdy Bay National Park, near Port Macquarie, around 218 miles north of Sydney, received the report of the shark attack at around 6:30 am local time on Thursday, November 27.
The pair in their 20s, whose identities were not revealed by the authorities, went for an early morning swim at a popular surfing spot, Kylies Beach, when a bull shark attacked them.
The woman died at the scene, while the man, who was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, is now in serious but stable condition.
Police Chief Inspector Timothy Bayly said, "I just really need to have a shoutout to the bystander on the beach who put a makeshift tourniquet on the male's leg, which obviously potentially saved his life and allowed New South Wales Ambulance paramedics to get to him and render first aid."
“At this stage, all I'm prepared to say is they were known to each other, and they were going for a swim, and the shark attacked,” the officer added without revealing any further details.
Authorities have closed Kylies Beach and other neighbouring beaches after the incident.
Experts said that it is “rare” for a shark to attack more than one person at a time.
Notably, bull sharks are one of the most dangerous sharks in the world and are capable of tolerating both salt and fresh water.