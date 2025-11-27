World

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach

Bull sharks are one of the world's most dangerous shark species, capable of tolerating both salt and fresh water

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach
Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach

A woman has been killed, while a man was left seriously injured in a rare double attack on an Australian beach.

According to Sky News, emergency services at Crowdy Bay National Park, near Port Macquarie, around 218 miles north of Sydney, received the report of the shark attack at around 6:30 am local time on Thursday, November 27.

The pair in their 20s, whose identities were not revealed by the authorities, went for an early morning swim at a popular surfing spot, Kylies Beach, when a bull shark attacked them.

The woman died at the scene, while the man, who was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, is now in serious but stable condition.

Police Chief Inspector Timothy Bayly said, "I just really need to have a shoutout to the bystander on the beach who put a makeshift tourniquet on the male's leg, which obviously potentially saved his life and allowed New South Wales Ambulance paramedics to get to him and render first aid."

“At this stage, all I'm prepared to say is they were known to each other, and they were going for a swim, and the shark attacked,” the officer added without revealing any further details.

Authorities have closed Kylies Beach and other neighbouring beaches after the incident.

Experts said that it is “rare” for a shark to attack more than one person at a time.

Notably, bull sharks are one of the most dangerous sharks in the world and are capable of tolerating both salt and fresh water.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip
Pope Leo XIV to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara during his first overseas visit

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting
Washington DC National Guard shooting suspect identified as Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55, search for survivors continues

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55, search for survivors continues
Hong Kong tower complex fire remains uncontained as 279 remain missing

2 National Guard members in critical condition after shooting near White House

2 National Guard members in critical condition after shooting near White House
US President Trump calls National Guard shooting an 'act of terror' as suspect identified

Guinea-Bissau army officers claim 'total control' after deposing president

Guinea-Bissau army officers claim 'total control' after deposing president
Army Officers have announced that they have deposed Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo after the vote

Pope Leo delivers heart-warming Thanksgiving Day message

Pope Leo delivers heart-warming Thanksgiving Day message
Born Robert Francis Prevost, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, will mark his first Thanksgiving Day on Thursday

Woman linked to White House Press Secretary's family detained by ICE

Woman linked to White House Press Secretary's family detained by ICE
Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother has been arrested by ICE for overstaying her tourist visa in the US

Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding

Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding
'Once in 300 years' rain has caused damage in nine Thailand provinces and eight states in neighbouring Malaysia

Kash Patel gets Trump backing amid reports of possible ouster

Kash Patel gets Trump backing amid reports of possible ouster
White House breaks silence after reports of Trump considering removal of FBI director

Hong Kong fire leaves at least 36 dead as massive blaze engulfs residential buildings

Hong Kong fire leaves at least 36 dead as massive blaze engulfs residential buildings
At least 36 dead, including a firefighter, and 279 people are unaccounted for after a fire in high-rise residential blocks

Aussie teens fight back against social media ban, heads to high court

Aussie teens fight back against social media ban, heads to high court
Australia's under-16 social media ban faces constitutional challenge after teenagers’ legal plea

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro begins 27-year prison term for failed coup plot

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro begins 27-year prison term for failed coup plot
Former President Jair Bolsonaro sentenced for coup Attempt after losing 2022 election bid