US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting

Washington DC National Guard shooting suspect identified as Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal

The United States takes a bold step against Afghan immigrants after the National Guard shooting at the White House.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services agency (USCIS) has announced that it is suspending all of the Afghan immigration requests after President Donald Trump called for a “re-examination” of all of the Afghanistani citizens who came to America during the Biden Administration.

The agency in a post on X wrote, “Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols. The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”

This came after two National Guards were critically injured in a shooting in Washington DC, around two blocks northwest of the White House on Tuesday, November 26, NBC News reported.

The shooting suspect was arrested and has been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan immigrant, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

Trump, in an address on Wednesday night, called the incident an “act of terror” and said, “We are not going to put up with these kinds of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn’t even be in our country. We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the suspect came to the US in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a programme introduced by the former President Donald Trump administration to help Afghans who helped American forces and were suffering from the Taliban takeover.

