Brandon Blackstock obituary reveals romance with Kelly’s ex-aide Brittney Jones

Brandon Blackstock’s obituary has revealed a shocking fact about his love life!
In a recently released memorial notice of the late talent manager, it was revealed that prior to his death, he was in a “loving” relationship with his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson’s former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones.
“Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,” read the obituary published on Tuesday, August 12.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Brittney worked as The Kelly Clarkson Show host’s production assistant in Nashville from 2016 to 2018.
While still managing Clarkson’s day to day artist schedule, she became Blackstock’s executive management assistant in December 2018.
However, when Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, Brittney became an executive assistant from the talent manager’s Montana ranch, V Bar B Cattle Co.
While Blackstock’s obituary mentioned every person of his family, including his grandparents, children, grandchildren, and girlfriend, his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson was noticeably snubbed.
Just a day before his death on Thursday, last week, the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter announced postponing remainder of her Las Vegas residency to take care of her and Brandon Blackstock’s children during his cancer battle.