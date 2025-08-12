Kelly Clarkson’s ex Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death finally revealed

Brandon Blackstock’s official cause of death has finally been revealed.
On Monday, August 11, PEOPLE reported that Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband – who passed away last week at age 48 – died of melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family,” shared Silver Bow Country Coroner Dan Hollis before revealing the cause of death.
It was also shared that the manner of death was natural causes.
The late talent manager’s death was confirmed on Thursday, August 7, when a representative for the family issued a statement that read, "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.”
“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement added.
Notably, the shocking news came just a day after Blackstock’s ex-wife Kelly Clarkson took to her official Instagram handle to share that she would be postponing the rest of her August Las Vegas residency dates in order to be “fully present” for her former husband and their kids, daughter River and son Remington.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock parted ways from in June 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage.