Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson has requested fans for "understanding" as she postponed Las Vegas concert for ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
On Thursday, August 7, the My Life Would Suck Without You singer announced that she had to postpone her shows to take care of “ill” ex-husband.
Kelly shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram.
She wrote, "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”
The Santa, Can’t You Hear Me crooner further added, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”
Kelly did not share more details about Brandon’s health as she likes to keep her personal life “private.”
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock relationship history:
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock exchanged the wedding vows in 2013, they officially parted ways in 2022.
The former couple co-parent their two children, River and Remington.
Previously, Kelly revealed that she is not currently dating as she wants to enjoy her single life. The pop icon wants to focus on her career and kids.