Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband dies at 48

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and a talent manager, has passed away at the age of 48.

On Thursday, August 7, a family rep announced the passing of Brandon, citing the reason for the death as cancer.

The statement noted, "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Moreover, the disheartening news came less than 24 hours after Kelly postponed her Las Vegas residency, as she revealed that "my children’s father has been ill."

In an Instagram post, the Catch My Breath singer admitted that she needs to be available for her family amid Brandon's health challenge as she apologised to her fans who bought tickets for the August Studio Session.

The pair share two children together, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

Brandon also had two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth, and became a grandfather in 2022 when his eldest child Savannah, gave birth to a son, Lake.

The late manager was a former stepson of Reba McEntire, as she was married to his father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015.

Narvel Blackstock previously served as Kelly's manager, and the 43-year-old and her future husband first met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2006, when Brandon was still married to his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

They tied the knot in October 2013, after which Brandon also acted as her manager. Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in 2020, and the pair finalised the deed in 2022.

