Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking announcement days after ex-husband’s death

Kelly Clarkson has made a heartbreaking announcement to fans a week after her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock's death.
Taking to Instagram, the Because Of You singer announced that she has cancelled her performance at Band Together Texas, which is set take on Sunday, August 17.
“Unfortunately, Kelly Clarkson will be unable to appear at Band Together Texas as planned, due to personal circumstances,” the concert’s organizers wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post.
It further added, "We send our love to Kelly and her family.”
The announcement comes just days after the death of her ex-husband and the father of her children, who died on Thursday, August 7, at the age of 48 following a fight against melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years," a rep for the family told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.
The event, organized by Parker McCollum and Miranda Lambert, aims to support those affected by the July floods in Texas.
Ryan Bingham, Wade Bowen, Ronnie Dunn, Dylan Gossett, Jack Ingram, Cody Johnson, Lyle Lovett, Lukas Nelson, Jon Randall and the Randy Rogers Band will take the stage at Moody Center in Austin.
For those unknown, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9.