Kelly Clarkson packs Las Vegas setlist with fan-favourite songs


Kelly Clarkson brought fierce “Chemistry” to her first Las Vegas residency and now the singer is returned with a studio vibe.

On July 11, Kelly Clarkson officially started her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas after postponing the opening night.

Initially, the singer was supposed to launch the highly anticipated residency on July 4; however, she called off the first two shows because of throat strain.

Later, the first show occurred on July 11 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas.

To note, the Grammy-winning singer has 15 more shows slated for the residency across July, August, and November.

However, it remains unclear if the two cancelled performances will be rescheduled or not.

If you are looking for tickets, then they are currently available on Ticketmasters.

Kelly Clarkson Las Vegas setlist:

Here’s a Kelly Clarkson’S Las Vegas setlist:

  • Me
  • Heat
  • Walk Away
  • Behind These Hazel Eyes
  • Breakaway
  • Catch My Breath
  • Dance With Me
  • Didn’t I
  • Mine
  • Heartbeat Song
  • Because of You
  • Beautiful Disaster
  • Miss Independent
  • Favorite Kind of High
  • Piece by Piece
  • My Life Would Suck Without You
  • Sober
  • Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
  • Tightrope
  • ENCORE: Where Have You Been
  • ENCORE: Kellyoke [Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" on opening night]
  • ENCORE: Since U Been Gone
Related
Read more : Entertainment

Denise Richards faces divorce shock as Aaron Phypers seeks spousal support

Denise Richards faces divorce shock as Aaron Phypers seeks spousal support
Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards tied the knot in September 2018 before called it quits

Ed Sheeran recalls writing 'Shape of You' with Steve Mac in emotional tribute
Ed Sheeran recalls writing 'Shape of You' with Steve Mac in emotional tribute
The 'Perfect' hitmaker set to release his upcoming eighth studio album, 'Play' in September this year

Michelle Pfeiffer criticises Bill Gates Over ‘Concerning’ FDA approval
Michelle Pfeiffer criticises Bill Gates Over ‘Concerning’ FDA approval
Apeel Sciences is no longer affiliated with Gates and is now backed by the company Andreessen Horowitz

Conner Smith makes feeling clear after accidentally killing elderly woman

Conner Smith makes feeling clear after accidentally killing elderly woman
Country Singer Conner Smith mourns loss of life after fatal car accident involving elderly woman

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis fuel romance rumours as PDA filled snaps go viral
Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis fuel romance rumours as PDA filled snaps go viral
The 'Friends' star sparked romance speculations with Jim Curtis after being spotted in Spain last week

50 Cent mocks Sean Diddy with AI video of baby oil after rapper's trial verdict
50 Cent mocks Sean Diddy with AI video of baby oil after rapper's trial verdict
Sean "Diddy" Combs walks down runway in a pink dress with baby oil logo in AI generated video

Blake Lively seeks to block Justin Baldoni’s 'deposition' plan amid legal rift
Blake Lively seeks to block Justin Baldoni’s 'deposition' plan amid legal rift
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year

Christopher Reeve's son William breaks silence on ‘Superman’ cameo experience
Christopher Reeve's son William breaks silence on ‘Superman’ cameo experience
William Reeve gives touching tribute to father Christopher Reeve on ‘Superman’ set