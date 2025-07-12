Kelly Clarkson packs Las Vegas setlist with fan-favourite songs

Kelly Clarkson brought fierce “Chemistry” to her first Las Vegas residency and now the singer is returned with a studio vibe.
On July 11, Kelly Clarkson officially started her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas after postponing the opening night.
Initially, the singer was supposed to launch the highly anticipated residency on July 4; however, she called off the first two shows because of throat strain.
Later, the first show occurred on July 11 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas.
To note, the Grammy-winning singer has 15 more shows slated for the residency across July, August, and November.
However, it remains unclear if the two cancelled performances will be rescheduled or not.
If you are looking for tickets, then they are currently available on Ticketmasters.
Here’s a Kelly Clarkson’S Las Vegas setlist:
- Me
- Heat
- Walk Away
- Behind These Hazel Eyes
- Breakaway
- Catch My Breath
- Dance With Me
- Didn’t I
- Mine
- Heartbeat Song
- Because of You
- Beautiful Disaster
- Miss Independent
- Favorite Kind of High
- Piece by Piece
- My Life Would Suck Without You
- Sober
- Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
- Tightrope
- ENCORE: Where Have You Been
- ENCORE: Kellyoke [Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" on opening night]
- ENCORE: Since U Been Gone