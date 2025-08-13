Dolly Parton offers words of wisdom to Kelly Clarkson after tragic loss

Dolly Parton has shared a word of advice for her fellow artist, Kelly Clarkson, after the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
After the painful death of Brandon Blackstock, the 79-year-old musician offered condolences and gave a heartfelt advise to Kelly, who recently postponed her Las Vegas shows.
During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Dolly gave the My Life Would Suck Without You singer a message.
She said, “I think you just have to be grateful for the years that you’ve had with someone and you just try to remember the very best of all that. Take their energy that they have given you … and kinda just recycle that and let that become a part of you.”
The country music also shared that she plans to “catch up” with Kelly after she finishes promoting her upcoming memoir, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.
Kelly’s ex husband Brandon Blackstock passed away at the age of 48 on Thursday, August 7.
A family representative revealed that cause of death of the talent manager was cancer.
The statement read, "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
The pair, who got divorced in 2022, share two children together; River, 11, and Remington, 9.