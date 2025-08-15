Ben Doak nears potential transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth

Bournemouth are reportedly preparing a major move for a young Liverpool forward.
Recent reports revealed that the club are nearing a deal to buy Ben Doak for £25 million ($33.91 million).
Doak, who joined Liverpool in 2022 from Celtic could bring Liverpool a significant profit, especially since his contract ends next summer as they initially paid just £600,000 to Celtic for his training compensation.
The player is being considered by several Premier League clubs as well as Portuguese side Porto.
The potential transfer is happening while Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara is set to move to Brentford for a fee of up to £42.5 million.
Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot has been investing significantly to strengthen the squad this summer and due to Doak's injury, speculation grew that his future at Liverpool might be uncertain.
Reports further revealed that the transfer is almost complete and the player has withdrawn from tonight's match against Bournemouth in preparation for his £25 million move.
Since joining Liverpool from Celtic, Doak has only played in 10 games for the club.
Bournemouth has added several new players to their squad this summer including, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, left-back Adrien Truffert and centre-back Bafode Diakite.
Meanwhile, Eli Junior Kroupi who joined in January and spent the previous season on loan at Lorient has also returned to the team.