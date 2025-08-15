Home / Sports

Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United

Toby Collyer is the 251st player from the Manchester United's academy to play for the senior team

Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United
Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion have brought in midfielder Toby Collyer from Manchester United for the 25/26 season.

The 21-year-old progressed through United's academy and made his first-team debut in September last year against Liverpool.

Collyer has also captained England at the Under-16 level and played for the Under-20 national team.

He is the 251st player from the United's academy to play for the senior team.

West Brom sporting director Andrew Nestor told the club website, "Toby is a dynamic midfielder who we rate highly and believe that his strengths will complement our already strong midfield options."

"He is an ideal central midfielder for our playing model with his physical attributes, progressive play and passing ability, and has the capability to make a real impression this season," Andrew added.

West Brom are aiming to rejoin the Premier League after not being in the top tier for five years.

After the deal was finalized, Collyer said, “This is a great opportunity for me to help the team and take my game to the next level, which I’m really excited about," as per SportsMole.

Collyer's contract with United is valid until summer 2027 with an option to extend it for an additional year.

The player is now expected to play his first match for West Brom on upcoming Saturday when the team faces Wrexham.

You Might Like:

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster

Prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes youngest girl to defeat grandmaster
Bodhana Sivanandan beat Pete Wells in the final round of the 2025 British Chess Championship in Liverpool

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain

Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain
Jacob Bethell has been given the captaincy for the three T20 matches in Dublin

Ben Doak nears potential transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth

Ben Doak nears potential transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth
Ben Doak is being considered by several Premier League clubs as well as Portuguese side Porto

Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso to attend first match after husband's death

Diogo Jota's wife Rute Cardoso to attend first match after husband's death
Diogo Jota’s wife and children to attend Liverpool's season opener against Bournemouth

Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey blows past Messi, LeBron, Curry in sales

Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey blows past Messi, LeBron, Curry in sales
Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC jersey becomes the world's best-selling across all sports

Jannik Sinner matches Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, Murray record after new win

Jannik Sinner matches Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, Murray record after new win
Jannik Sinner advances into Cincinnati Open semifinals with crushing win over Felix Auger-Aliassime

Coco Gauff advances to Cincinnati quarters-finals with impressive victory

Coco Gauff advances to Cincinnati quarters-finals with impressive victory
Gauff will play either Italy's Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the next round

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United as Roma make transfer bid

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United as Roma make transfer bid
Jadon Sancho has been instructed to secure a new club before the transfer window closed

Graeme Dott faces trial over child sexual abuse allegations

Graeme Dott faces trial over child sexual abuse allegations
Graeme Dott defeated Peter Ebdon to win the World Championship title at the Crucible in Sheffield

Tom Brady sparks Wayne Rooney backlash over work ethic remarks

Tom Brady sparks Wayne Rooney backlash over work ethic remarks
Tom Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club two years ago

Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals after ‘best match’ of Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals after ‘best match’ of Cincinnati Open
Alcaraz to face Andrey Rublev in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals after beating Luca Nardi

PSG coach Luis Enrique credits luck for dramatic Super Cup win vs Tottenham

PSG coach Luis Enrique credits luck for dramatic Super Cup win vs Tottenham
Paris Saint-Germain wins the first European trophy of the season after beating Tottenham on penalties