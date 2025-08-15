Toby Collyer joins West Brom on loan from Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion have brought in midfielder Toby Collyer from Manchester United for the 25/26 season.
The 21-year-old progressed through United's academy and made his first-team debut in September last year against Liverpool.
Collyer has also captained England at the Under-16 level and played for the Under-20 national team.
He is the 251st player from the United's academy to play for the senior team.
West Brom sporting director Andrew Nestor told the club website, "Toby is a dynamic midfielder who we rate highly and believe that his strengths will complement our already strong midfield options."
"He is an ideal central midfielder for our playing model with his physical attributes, progressive play and passing ability, and has the capability to make a real impression this season," Andrew added.
West Brom are aiming to rejoin the Premier League after not being in the top tier for five years.
After the deal was finalized, Collyer said, “This is a great opportunity for me to help the team and take my game to the next level, which I’m really excited about," as per SportsMole.
Collyer's contract with United is valid until summer 2027 with an option to extend it for an additional year.
The player is now expected to play his first match for West Brom on upcoming Saturday when the team faces Wrexham.