James Gunn teases early start for next ‘Superman’ movie

James Gunn has given DC fans something to cheer about, revealing that a sequel to Superman is already in motion.
While speaking with Collider, the Superman director teased that he has completed the treatment for his Superman follow-up and his team are currently planning the production of the film.
“We’re scheduling it now,” Gunn said.
He went on to say, “I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later.”
Gunn revealed during his Superman press tour that he is writing a new film starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, though he stayed vague on whether it’s a direct sequel or a new project.
DC is set to release the upcoming projects including Peacemaker season 2, Supergirl, the Lanterns TV series, Wonder Woman and Clayface.
He told CBS Mornings that every DC project will carry its own distinct tone and style, reflecting the variety found in the original comics.