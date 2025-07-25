'Superman' director James Gunn makes surprising announcement amid film's success

James Gunn has shocked fans with an unexpected twist tied to the upcoming second season of Peacemaker after Superman's success.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Superman director dropped the exciting announcement about Peacemaker as he revealed that season 2 will feature a surprise spin-off, expanding the gritty, irreverent world of the fan-favorite antihero played by John Cena.
In a shared post, Gunn dropped a poster showing a mural-style illustration of Peacemaker (played by John Cena) in full costume, portrayed heroically on a white brick wall with bold red stars radiating outward.
He penned the caption, “If he can’t find peace here, maybe he’ll find it somewhere else.”
Gunn added, “The story of Superman and the DCU continues with #Peacemaker Season 2 on August 21. Rewatch Season 1 and listen to the Official Peacemaker Podcast now on YouTube.”
In an appearance on The Official Podcast with James Gunn, the filmmaker alluded to a Peacemaker-related reveal that would drop ahead of Season 2’s August 21 premiere.
“We’re gonna tell you about all the drama that happened while we were making the show, and what’s canon and what’s not in the DCU,” Gunn teases in the podcast trailer.
To note, Peacemaker Season 1 was set in the old DCEU, but Season 2 takes place in the rebooted DC Universe led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.