James Gunn confirmed to helm 'Superman' sequel at DC amid studios' revamp

James Gunn has been confirmed to bring to life the beloved superhero in the sequel of Superman.

On Thursday, August 7, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shared the exciting news during the company's earnings call after a successful DC universe relaunch with David Corenswet's Superman.

Gunn had previously said in various interviews during the movie's press tour that he was writing a new movie featuring David's version of the superhero in it, although he always remained coy on whether it was a standalone sequel or something else.

Warner Bros. recently relaunched the DC Universe with Gunn's Superman, which ignited to $125 million domestically in early July and has since generated $315 million in North America and $550 million globally.

The Suicide Squad director and Peter Safran were hired in 2022 to reset the state of DC Studios, which has long struggled to keep up with Disney’s wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Aside from Man of Steel, the pair has mapped out a 10-year plan of interconnected sequels and spinoffs aimed at rivalling the MCU's success.

Their efforts will continue with two blockbuster hopefuls in 2026, Supergirl and Clayface, as well as a new take on Wonder Woman.

Although Superman has been a successful start, DC still faces challenges, as unlike Clark Kent, other protagonists of the universe remain unknown.

