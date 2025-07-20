‘Superman’ continues its streak, smashes past $200M in U.S. theaters


Superman continues to soar at the box office, crossing the $200 million mark domestically as it heads into its second weekend with projected earnings of $56 to $57 million.

On Saturday, the James Gunn helmed flick grossed over $200 million mark at the North American box office after concluding Friday with a domestic haul of $194.4 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, globally it earned $337.2 million as it is expected to cross over $400 million in worldwide ticket sales.

The $225 million blockbuster from DC Studios and Warner Bros. shows no signs of slowing down in its second weekend, steamrolling past I Know What You Did Last Summer and Smurfs.

However, Superman faced a tough competition from Jurassic World Rebirth as it made its place safely on second spot heading for $275 million domestically.

Buzz is building around Superman as it enters its second weekend, with strong odds of surpassing Marvel’s Thunderbolts ($383M) and Captain America: Brave New World ($415M) global totals by Sunday.

Superman is expected to make business of $56 million to $57 million domestically, which would be a 54 to 55 percent drop and put the film’s 10-day domestic total at $234 million through Sunday.

On the other hand, Marvel is also expecting to give a box office pressure with the release of its upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to release in theatre on July 25.

