Niall Horan sparks frenzy as he joins Shawn Mendes during London concert

It’s impossible not to get excited when Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes share the stage!
During the thrilling London concert of his On The Road Again tour over the weekend, the Stitches singer took his fans’ excitement to its zenith by bringing out the former One Direction star on stage, electrifying the show even more.
Soon after the ecstatic crowd saw the Night Changes hitmaker take the stage, they erupted in cheers, waving excitedly at the Irish singer.
Welcoming the Best Song Ever singer, Mendes said, “I met this fella years and years ago, I was probably 16 or 17. I came into this industry and I was terrified of everything and everyone. We talk a lot of s**t but this man has been an older brother to me.”
"I love him with all my heart, please welcome Niall Horan,” he added.
While fans were thrilled to see the duo together, they were equally emotional watching Niall, trying to hold back tears during the captivating moment.
In a video shared by Shawn Mendes on Instagram on Sunday, August 17, glimpses from the magical moment were shown, featuring Niall Horan walking onto the stage with a guitar and warmly hugging the Illuminate singer.
“I’ll remember this for a long time. Thank you so much London x,” captioned Shawn Mendes.
Moments after the Canadian singer shared the post, Niall Horan reposted it on his official Instagram Stories, writing, “Thanks for having me @shawnmendes. Love ya.”
Shawn Mendes will now perform at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on August 20, 2025.