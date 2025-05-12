Niall Horan thrills fans as he announces return to ‘The Voice’ as S28 coach

Niall Horan has set his sights on just one direction – The Voice!
Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 12, the 31-year-old Irish singer-songwriter shared a major update, excitedly announcing his return as a coach on the Season 28 of the popular reality TV singing competition.
Re-sharing NBC The Voice’s official Instagram post in which they announced about the coaches of the upcoming season, Niall expressed, “Excited to be back! #TeamNiall @nbcthevoice.”
In the post, the caption read, “yes, you saw that right. presenting our Coaches for this fall on #TheVoice...”
Notably, the Night Changes hitmaker has previously coached The Voice’s Seasons 23 and 24.
Fans’ reaction to Niall Horan’s return:
On the post, several fans expressed their excitement and thrill to witness Niall Horan’s return to The Voice.
“NIALL IS BACK TO WIN IT ONCE AGAIN,” a fan wrote excitedly.
Another penned, “Yessssssss Team Niall is back,” while a third commented, “THE BEST COACH EVER IS BACK.”
“THIS WAS NOT ON MY BINGO CARD OMG,” expressed a fourth.
The Voice Season 28:
Alongside Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire are also returning as coaches on The Voice Season 28, “with Adam Levine, John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini making way for the next installment of the show,” reported Deadline.
While NBC is yet to announce the official premiere date of the show, it is expected that the upcoming season will debut in September or October 2025.