Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes cheer Lewis Capaldi’s triumphant return to stage

Lewis Capaldi made a comeback at Glastonbury 2025, two years after Tourette symptoms forced him to leave mid-performance

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes are cheering Lewis Capaldi on loudly!

After the 28-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter and musician made a triumphant return to the 2025 Glastonbury stage, following two-year career hiatus, Horan and Mendes took to Instagram to celebrate Capaldi’s big moment.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 28, the 31-year-old Irish singer-songwriter shared Capaldi’s hit track, Survive, and penned, “He’s back @lewiscapaldi. Incredible moment @glastofest yesterday. proud of you me ole pal.”

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Canadian singer gave a nod to the Before You Go singer by reposting Capaldi’s Instagram post on his Stories, writing, “There it is.”

P.C. Instagram/niallhoran & shawnmendes
For those unaware, Lewis Capaldi was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome - a neurological disorder that may cause sudden unwanted and uncontrolled rapid and repeated movements or vocal sounds called tics – in 2022.

While performing at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, the Someone You Loved singer experienced a strong Tourette flare-up and had to pause his set.

Shortly after the incident, Capaldi paused his then-ongoing tour, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, indefinitely to focus on his health, stating he needed to adjust to his condition’s impact.

Following two years of career hiatus, Lewis Capaldi made an epic stage comeback at the 2025 Glastonbury, sparking a wave of excitement among his fans and the entertainment industry.

