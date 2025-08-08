Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors

Shawn Mendes is celebrating his special day with lots of happiness and a touch of sparkle!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 8, the Illuminate singer dropped a gallery of lively photos as he rang in his 27th birthday.
The Stitches singer – whose birthday coincides with the Lion’s Gate Portal – also sent a heartwarming wish to fans on the special occasion.
“happy lions gate portal,” he captioned.
Lion’s Gate Portal is a popular spiritual and astrological event that occurs annually and peaks on August 8 – a date considered highly energetic due to the double 8.
During this time, people often meditate, set intentions, or engage in spiritual practices, hoping to harness the powerful energy of the portal.
Mendes’s carousel opened with a photo of him seemingly from a concert, all energetic as he held a mic in his hand while performing.
In the next image, the birthday boy celebrated his big day by blowing out a sparkling candle on a scrumptious chocolate cake, with small lights in the background adding an aesthetic appeal to the special occasion.
The third slide showed a photo of a full moon, while in the fourth frame, the It’ll Be Okay singer was seen onstage, rocking a show.
In the comments, his devoted fans dropped heartfelt wishes as they rang in their favorite artist’s birthday.
This post from Shawn Mendes comes just days after he sparked dating buzz by posting a couple of intimate photos with his collaborator Luana Quaglia after performing at the second concert of Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival.