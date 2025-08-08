Home / Entertainment

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors

The ‘Illuminate’ hitmaker extends wish for the 2025 Lion’s Gate Portal as he celebrates his 27th birthday today, on August 8

Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors
Shawn Mendes rings 27th birthday in style amid collaborator dating rumors

Shawn Mendes is celebrating his special day with lots of happiness and a touch of sparkle!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, August 8, the Illuminate singer dropped a gallery of lively photos as he rang in his 27th birthday.

The Stitches singer – whose birthday coincides with the Lion’s Gate Portal – also sent a heartwarming wish to fans on the special occasion.

“happy lions gate portal,” he captioned.

Lion’s Gate Portal is a popular spiritual and astrological event that occurs annually and peaks on August 8 – a date considered highly energetic due to the double 8.

During this time, people often meditate, set intentions, or engage in spiritual practices, hoping to harness the powerful energy of the portal.

Mendes’s carousel opened with a photo of him seemingly from a concert, all energetic as he held a mic in his hand while performing.

In the next image, the birthday boy celebrated his big day by blowing out a sparkling candle on a scrumptious chocolate cake, with small lights in the background adding an aesthetic appeal to the special occasion.

The third slide showed a photo of a full moon, while in the fourth frame, the It’ll Be Okay singer was seen onstage, rocking a show.

In the comments, his devoted fans dropped heartfelt wishes as they rang in their favorite artist’s birthday.

This post from Shawn Mendes comes just days after he sparked dating buzz by posting a couple of intimate photos with his collaborator Luana Quaglia after performing at the second concert of Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival.

You Might Like:

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles

‘White Lotus’ actor Sam blasts ‘old stars’ using surgery to fit youthful roles
Sam Nivola played the character of Lochlan Ratliff in the third season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland, Zendaya reunite on set for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The 'Spider-Man' couple are busy in shooting as they filmed new scenes on set

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role

Sydney Sweeney gets Jeff Bezos’ approval for iconic 'Bond Girl' role
The 'Euphoria' actress has reportedly caught the eye of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Jonas Brothers release anticipated new album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’
Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas fuel excitement with the release of their seventh studio album ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors

Macaulay Culkin finally addresses decades-old ‘Home Alone’ rumors
The 'Home Alone' star cleared the air about the rumors that have circulated the 1990 movie for decades

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment

Gigi Hadid sparks Sabrina Carpenter collab buzz with cryptic comment
The Vogue model hints at collaborating with Sabrina Carpenter through a sultry and daring message

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show

Mariah Carey plans unlikely plea for King Charles during Sandringham show
Mariah Carey is set to perform at The Heritage Live concerts on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate

Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary

Pete Davidson takes dig at 'terrible audience' of ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary
Pete Davidson parted ways with 'Saturday Night Live (SNL)' two years ago after season 47

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo

Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson leave fans gushing with cute dugout photo
Megan Thee Stallion and the NBA star share sweet dugout moment at Sandlot Classic

Eddie Murphy spills his hilarious Beyoncé memory from ‘Dreamgirls’ set

Eddie Murphy spills his hilarious Beyoncé memory from ‘Dreamgirls’ set
Eddie Murphy appeared in 2006’s film ‘Dreamgirls’ alongside Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson

10 times celebrities turned airports into fashion runways in casual and chic style

10 times celebrities turned airports into fashion runways in casual and chic style
From oversized sunglasses to statement coats, fashion items A-listers used to transform airport terminals into runways

Christopher Briney calls BTS of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ peach scene ‘awful’

Christopher Briney calls BTS of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ peach scene ‘awful’
The risqué Peach Scene from Episode 5 of Season 3 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ has been going viral lately