Newcastle hits back at Alexander Isak's 'broken promises' claims

Alexander Isak skipped PFA Awards 2025 amid the transfer saga with Newcastle United

Newcastle United have closed the curtain on Alexander Isak's claim that the club opened an exit window for him this summer.

On Tuesday evening, August 19, the Swedish player issued a bombshell statement, accusing the club of breaking promises and trust, making the transfer saga more complicated.

The club did not hold back as they shared their own statement, ruling out any hope for Isak's move to Liverpool.

In the official statement, Newcastle noted, "As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met."

It further stated that Isak "remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

Isak has not played for Newcastle in pre-season or in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, citing a minor thigh injury as he trains separately from the team.

Meanwhile, the Magpies' season began without a striker, with the 25-year-old sitting out, and the club failed to acquire Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo.

Notably, Alexander Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last season and was voted a member of the PFA Team of the Season but opted to miss Tuesday's awards amid tension with the club.

