Taylor Swift makes huge announcement about new album ‘Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ will release on October 3, 2025

Taylor Swift leaves no chance to delight her fans!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, August 21, the Eras Tour hitmaker made a huge announcement about her highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl.

In the post, the 14-time Grammy winner announced the release of exclusive vinyl collection of her forthcoming album, sparking a buzz of excitement among fans.

“The Life of a Showgirl: Baby, That’s Show Business Vinyl Collection is available now on my site for 48 hours, while supplies last,” shared the songstress.

She added, “Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift.”

For the jaw-dropping vinyl cover, Taylor Swift slipped into an intensely hot showgirl costume, channeling the classic showgirl divas.

The stunning ensemble featured sparkling jewel-adorned bra top and matching bottoms having intricate details, while the yellow feather fans added a dramatic flair to the look.

She accentuated the appearance with glittery jewelry, with her signature red lips perfectly completing the gorgeous ensemble.

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl during her podcast debut on boyfriend Travis Kelce’e New Heights show last week.

The forthcoming album, which marks her 12th studio album, is slated to release on October 3, 2024, and includes 12 tracks.

